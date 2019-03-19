Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Edna Catholic Church
2525 North Arlington Heights Road
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Russell R. Attis Obituary
Russell R. Attis was 95, of Arlington Heights. Loving brother of the late Dolores Ursini; dear uncle of Frank (Susan) and Anton Ursini; fond great uncle of Caitlin, Meagan (Andrew) Dimit and Tess Ann; loved Godfather of Susan Kubik and dear long-time friend of the late Phil Podulka. Visitation Wednesday, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Hts Rd, Arlington Hts. Funeral Mass 10:00 AM, Thursday at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 North Arlington Hts Rd, Arlington Hts. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to , 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607 . Funeral info. & condolences www.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 19, 2019
