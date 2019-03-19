|
Russell R. Attis was 95, of Arlington Heights. Loving brother of the late Dolores Ursini; dear uncle of Frank (Susan) and Anton Ursini; fond great uncle of Caitlin, Meagan (Andrew) Dimit and Tess Ann; loved Godfather of Susan Kubik and dear long-time friend of the late Phil Podulka. Visitation Wednesday, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Hts Rd, Arlington Hts. Funeral Mass 10:00 AM, Thursday at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 North Arlington Hts Rd, Arlington Hts. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to , 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607 . Funeral info. & condolences www.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 19, 2019