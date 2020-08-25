We Celebrate the life of Russell R. Dober who passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Sharon, nee Lee. Loving father of Brian ( Brooke) Dober, Shannon ( Timothy) Kostka and Chet ( Rebecca) Dober. Proud PaPa of Jackson, Greyson, Joey, Brody, Evie and Dominic. Dear Brother of Dennis ( Judy) Dober. Russell will be missed by his many nieces and nephews and his many life- long friends he so enjoyed. Visitation is Thursday, 4 PM to 8 PM at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th street just west of Harlem). Visitation on Friday at the funeral home from 8:30 AM until time of prayers at 9:30 AM. We will go in procession to St. Rene Goupil Church for a 10 AM Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Due to COVID restrictions, only 50 or less people are permitted in funeral home at one time, masks are required and maintain proper distancing. To share a memory of Russell or send a condolence to his family please visit: foranfuneralhome.com
.