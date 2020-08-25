1/
Russell R. Dober
We Celebrate the life of Russell R. Dober who passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Sharon, nee Lee. Loving father of Brian ( Brooke) Dober, Shannon ( Timothy) Kostka and Chet ( Rebecca) Dober. Proud PaPa of Jackson, Greyson, Joey, Brody, Evie and Dominic. Dear Brother of Dennis ( Judy) Dober. Russell will be missed by his many nieces and nephews and his many life- long friends he so enjoyed. Visitation is Thursday, 4 PM to 8 PM at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th street just west of Harlem). Visitation on Friday at the funeral home from 8:30 AM until time of prayers at 9:30 AM. We will go in procession to St. Rene Goupil Church for a 10 AM Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Due to COVID restrictions, only 50 or less people are permitted in funeral home at one time, masks are required and maintain proper distancing. To share a memory of Russell or send a condolence to his family please visit: foranfuneralhome.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Foran Funeral Home
AUG
28
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Foran Funeral Home
AUG
28
Prayer Service
09:30 AM
Foran Funeral Home
AUG
28
Service
10:00 AM
St. Rene Goupil Church
Funeral services provided by
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
August 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Foran Funeral Home
