Russell Regan Pirovano died peacefully in Cary, IL on March 18, 2019 at the age of 82. Russell was the devoted husband of Mary (nee McVittie); dear father of Thomas (Ina), Anne Marie Elementi, John (Patty), Margaret (Robert), and Francesca (Rudi) Steenbakkers; cherished grandfather of Michael, Megan, Hannah, Alexis, Ray, Natalie, Christopher and Jason. Visitation will be Sunday, March 24 from 3-7 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. Memorial mass will be Monday, March 25 at 10 a.m. at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 410 N. 1st St., Cary. For a full obituary and to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 21, 2019