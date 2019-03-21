Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church
410 N. First St.
Cary, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Pirovano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell Regan Pirovano

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Russell Regan Pirovano Obituary
Russell Regan Pirovano died peacefully in Cary, IL on March 18, 2019 at the age of 82. Russell was the devoted husband of Mary (nee McVittie); dear father of Thomas (Ina), Anne Marie Elementi, John (Patty), Margaret (Robert), and Francesca (Rudi) Steenbakkers; cherished grandfather of Michael, Megan, Hannah, Alexis, Ray, Natalie, Christopher and Jason. Visitation will be Sunday, March 24 from 3-7 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. Memorial mass will be Monday, March 25 at 10 a.m. at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 410 N. 1st St., Cary. For a full obituary and to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
Download Now