Russell St. Germain
Russell Philip St. Germain, 45, passed away on April 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Daniel Pritscher, son of Christine (Dave) Tyler, grandson of the late Anna and Russell Dame, brother to Randal (Kristen) and Ryan (Mirtha); best friend to Gwen Baker; son-in-law of Sally Pritscher; brother-in-law of Sarah (Michael) Mercurio and Elizabeth Pritscher-Lewis; and uncle to Cooper, Eli and Tessa St. Germain, John and Alex Mercurio, Capri and Dylan Lewis. A well respected and adored music teacher for over twenty years, he will be sorely missed by his friends and family. Services to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Merit School of Music- Duffie Adelson Financial Aid Fund https://meritmusic.org/ or the Live Like Roo Foundation https://www.livelikeroo.org/
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 3, 2019
