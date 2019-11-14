|
Age 88, beloved husband of Geneva nee Cacioppo; dear son of the late Mariano and Julia nee Nuccio; loving father of Judith (Dominick) D'Agata and Michael (Lisa and Miranda Carli); proud grandfather of Dominick (Marissa) D'Agata and Jenna D'Agata (Blake Bazarnik). Visitation Friday 3:00-9:00pm at THE ORIGINAL RAGO BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 7751 W. Irving Park, funeral Saturday 9:00am from the funeral home to St. William Church for 10:00am mass. Int: St. Joseph Cemetery. For info: 773-276-7800 ragobrothersfuneralhome.com
