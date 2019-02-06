|
Russell V. Circo, age 79, of Aurora, formerly of Chicago, Oak Park, and Glen Ellyn; beloved husband of Carolyn, nee Wheeler; loving father of Karen Stoelinga and Kenneth (Carla) Circo; cherished grandfather of Madeleine and Katherine Stoelinga, and Nicholas and Jillian Circo; dear brother Mikkie (Gene) Sawyer and the late Mike (Maryanne) DeFrancesco; treasured cousin, uncle, and friend of many. Russell graduated from Loyola University with a Bachelor's Degree and received his Master's from the University of Notre Dame. He worked as a Program Director for the US Department of Agriculture until his retirement in 2000. Russell was member of the Silvertones Senior Singing Group, and was an avid gardener and loved to travel. Visitation Thursday, February 7th, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park. Funeral Mass Friday, February 8th, 9:30 a.m. at Ascension Church, 801 S. East Ave., Oak Park. Interment private. Memorials to is appreciated. Funeral info: 708-383-3191 or drechslerbrownwilliams.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 6, 2019