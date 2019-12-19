|
Ruth Ann (Hendrickson) Benson passed away peacefully at her home in Aurora, IL surrounded by her family on December 14, 2019. Ruth was born on April 5, 1932 to Howard and Viola Hendrickson in her family home in Blanchardville, WI.
Ruth and Jim married on June 28, 1953 and lived in Wisconsin for a few years before moving to Illinois where Jim started working at the Old Second National Bank.
Ruth was very active in several community organizations including: Junior Women's Club, the Aurora Jaycee-ettes, Child Welfare Society, PTA Boards, Mid-West Early American Pressed Glass Club, Grace Lutheran Church, St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Faith Circle, and a 50-year member of the PEO Sisterhood Chapter BT.
Ruth is survived by her husband of 66 years, Jim, and their daughters and their families, Barb (Chuck) Carson of Phoenix, AZ, Diane Benson of Geneva, IL, Janet (Steve) Spears of Oro Valley, AZ, Karen (Jim) Hutton of Arlington Heights, IL, Beth (Jeff) Ulrich of Sugar Grove, IL, Mary (Ray) Bohr of Aurora, IL. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Michael (Nicole) Hutton, Kolette (Matt) McGary, Jordan Bohr (Matt Taylor), Cally Hutton (Pat Cooper) and Katie Ulrich; one great-granddaughter Amelia Ruth Hutton. Ruth was looking forward to the arrival of her second great-granddaughter, Baby McGary, due in January.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents Howard and Viola Hendrickson, her in-laws Elmer and Edith Benson and a brother James Hendrickson.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Aurora, IL. Visitation with the family and lunch will be held at the Church after the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Mark's Lutheran Church Memorial Fund.
Arrangements are being handled by The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer P., Aurora. For further information, please call 630-897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 19, 2019