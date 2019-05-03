|
Ruth A. Denisienko nee Kalata. Beloved wife of Alexander J. Denisienko. Loving mother of Ronald (Diane) Denisienko, Kimberly (Alfredo) Gamboa, Patricia (Alan) Mullen & Christian (Kathy) Denisienko. Proud grandmother of 7 & great grandmother of 3. Dear sister of Norman Kalata & the late Russell Kalata. Resting at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn where Services will take place Saturday at 7:30 pm. Interment private. Visitation Saturday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 3, 2019