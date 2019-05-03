Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Denisienko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth A. Denisienko

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ruth A. Denisienko Obituary
Ruth A. Denisienko nee Kalata. Beloved wife of Alexander J. Denisienko. Loving mother of Ronald (Diane) Denisienko, Kimberly (Alfredo) Gamboa, Patricia (Alan) Mullen & Christian (Kathy) Denisienko. Proud grandmother of 7 & great grandmother of 3. Dear sister of Norman Kalata & the late Russell Kalata. Resting at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn where Services will take place Saturday at 7:30 pm. Interment private. Visitation Saturday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now