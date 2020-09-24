Ruth A. Tripp, born in Chicago, Illinois on August 22, 1931 passed to eternal peace on September 11, 2020 in Hutto, Texas. Daughter of David Towall and Marguerite Towall (Cousar), Ruth enjoyed food and fine dining. She went to the Antoinette Pope cooking school where she made a deal with her mother. She said I bake and you eat. She was famous for her no bake cheesecake and she loved key lime pie. Asked what she made best she would reply, "Reservations".?



Met the love of her life, Gerald, while working as a corporate assistant and they married six months later. She enjoyed the life of entertaining. Some of her favorite memories were of golf and events with friends at the Park Ridge Country Club. They had two sons, Steven Tripp, and Jeffrey (Michele) Tripp. Gerald passed in 1976 and she remained a widow. She raised the two boys, who survive her.?? For many years she was a volunteer at the Lake Forest Hospital. ?She loved flowers and always kept fresh flowers in her home. Afraid of dogs as a girl, she had several later in life that she loved very much. ?There will be no services?. Gifts may be made in her memory to CommunityFirst! in Austin, Texas.





