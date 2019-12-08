|
Ruth A. Wieloch, age 81, of Berwyn, at rest November 30, 2019. Cherished wife of Edmund Wieloch, whom she married April 12, 1958. Owner with her husband of "Tour D'Jour", valued employee of the North Berwyn Park District, and joyful volunteer with the late Judy Baar Topinka in politics. Loving mother of Christy (Bill) King, Cheryl (the late Joseph) Albergo, and Edmund (Kimberly) Wieloch, Jr. Beloved grandmother of Joey and Francesca Albergo. Celebration of Life held Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Carleton of Oak Park Hotel, 1110 Pleasant St, Oak Park, IL. Arrangements entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, McHenry, IL. INFO: 815-385-2400 or justenfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019