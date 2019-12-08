Home

Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-2400
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Carleton of Oak Park Hotel
1110 Pleasant St
Oak Park, IL
Ruth A. Wieloch


1938 - 2019
Ruth A. Wieloch Obituary
Ruth A. Wieloch, age 81, of Berwyn, at rest November 30, 2019. Cherished wife of Edmund Wieloch, whom she married April 12, 1958. Owner with her husband of "Tour D'Jour", valued employee of the North Berwyn Park District, and joyful volunteer with the late Judy Baar Topinka in politics. Loving mother of Christy (Bill) King, Cheryl (the late Joseph) Albergo, and Edmund (Kimberly) Wieloch, Jr. Beloved grandmother of Joey and Francesca Albergo. Celebration of Life held Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Carleton of Oak Park Hotel, 1110 Pleasant St, Oak Park, IL. Arrangements entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, McHenry, IL. INFO: 815-385-2400 or justenfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019
