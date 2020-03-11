|
Ruth Agnes Beam passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Belmont Village, Carol Stream, Illinois, in her 93rd year. She is survived by her beloved brother Kenneth Beam of London, Ontario, and is predeceased by her dear brother William Beam, and her cherished sister Dorothy Hooker. She will be missed by her nephews Bradley, David, Jeff and Glen, by her nieces Joanne, Jackie and Lisa, and by many cousins and their families.
Ruth was born in London, Ontario, Canada on March 14, 1927, the eldest child of Blake Beam of Humberstone, Ontario, and Agnes Rachel (Mann) Beam, of Ipswich, Suffolk, England. Ruth developed a love for writing and speaking, and a desire for Christian service. She graduated with a Bachelor of Religious Education from London Bible Institute and Theological Seminary, then completed a B. A. in English Literature in 1956 at Wheaton College, Illinois. She then received her M. A. (with Honors) in Christian education from Wheaton College in 1965.
Ruth had a long and illustrious career as a Professor of Communications at Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, first teaching Speech and Oral Interpretation, followed by English Composition and Literature. She wrote articles for journals, published book reviews, and was a curriculum contributor for Scripture Press.
Upon her retirement in 1992, Ruth stated that "by God's kind grace, you can see how He led at every turn. He gave me thousands of students to challenge and teach. In return, these scholars kept me young for 36 years." In retirement, she enjoyed photography, writing and "establishing in-depth relationships with God's creative persons."
Much appreciation to Ruth's many supportive friends from Wheaton College, Moody Bible Institute, and Wheaton Bible Church where Ruth was a faithful member and servant for many years. Special thanks to the staff at Windsor Park Manor and Belmont Village, both in Carol Stream, Illinois, and the staff at Suncrest Hospice, for their wonderful, compassionate care.
A time of remembrance for Ruth will take place at Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery, 2001 Dundas Street East, London, Ontario, on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Visitation will begin at 12 noon, followed by a service of celebration at 1 p.m. A reception will follow the service.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 11, 2020