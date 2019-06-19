|
Semprevivo , Ruth Ann Ruth Ann Semprevivo (nee Anderson), Age 81, longtime Chicago Heights resident, Born into Eternal Life on June 17, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard A. Semprevivo for 57 years, and the late Anthony M. Semprevivo. Loving mother of Linda Ann and Mary Ellen (Elmer) De La Cruz. Dear grandma of Xavier De La Cruz. Beloved daughter of the late Maurice and Virginia Anderson. Devoted sister of the late Lois (the late Loren) Berry. Special aunt of Robert and Brian (Pam) Berry, and fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Longtime strong supporter of New Star, Chicago Heights. Former bank teller for U.S. Bank and proud member of T.O.P.S. (Take off Pounds Sensibly). Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights, on Thursday, June 20th from 3:00 PM-8:00 PM. Funeral Friday 9:15 AM to St. Agnes Church, 1501 Chicago Rd., Chicago Heights. Mass 10:00 AM. Private Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park. Memorials to New Star, 1005 West End Ave., Chicago Heights, IL 60411 are most appreciated. For Further Info: 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com. Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 19, 2019