Ruth Asher-Becker nee Goldberg, age 92. Beloved wife of the late Harmon Asher and the late Harold Becker. Loving mother of the late Sheryl Asher and step- mother of Amy E. Becker. Proud grandmother of Reva A. Gillman. Fond daughter of the late Lillian and George Goldberg. Dear sister of the late June (Howard) Zimmerman. Service Thursday 11AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd., (at Niles Center Road) Skokie. Interment Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Northwestern University, 500 Davis St., Suite 700, Evanston, IL 60201, https://sps.northwestern.edu/osher-lifelong-learning, Keshet, 600 Academy Dr., Suite 130, Northbrook, IL 60062, www.keshet.org or National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163, www.nationalmssociety.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2019