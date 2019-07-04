|
|
Ruth B. Dickson (nee Osinski), Born into Eternal Life on July, 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James T. Dickson. Loving mother of Michael (Gaye), Kitty (John) Moesle, Karen (Eddie) Psik, Daniel (Sue), and Terry Dickson. Proud grandmother of Colleen, Bridgit, Lindsey, Casey, Daniel, Bryan, and Morgan. Dear great grandmother of Jason, Oktober, and Leah. Devoted sister of Arlene Gould, the late Phyllis Rosell, Dorothy Bosco, and Kathleen Brown. Ruth especially enjoyed summers with her family in Syracuse, IN on Lake Wawasee, and on Thursdays with her card club, especially her dear friend, Jan Burns. She is fondly remembered by all whose lives she touched in her daily life. Family and friends will meet at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, 10621 S. Kedvale Ave., Oak Lawn, IL 60453 on Saturday morning, July 6th, for memorial visitation 10:00am-10:30am. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am. Private Interment. Memorials to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 are most appreciated. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 4, 2019