Ruth Bock was born March 24, 1923 in Chicago to Robert and Katherine (nee Radwanski) Dillman and passed away Wednesday October 21, 2020 at Sunrise of Buffalo Grove. Ruth is survived by her children Judith K. Bock, William (Deborah) Bock, her grandchildren Gregory (Stephanie) Bock, Natalie (Bradley Bartos) Bock, and her 23 nieces and nephews, great Aunt, Great, great, Aunt and Great, great, great Aunt to many. Ruth is preceded in death by her husband Herman Bock, parents Robert and Katherine Dillman, and her 4 sisters Helen (Kenneth) Hildebrant, Marie (Leo) Naske, Dorothy (Harold) Haislet, Louise (Charles) Laymen. Funeral services are private. Memorials can be made in Ruth's name to the Alzheimer's Association
at https://www.alz.org/
. For information visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com
or call 847-566-8020.