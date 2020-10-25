1/1
Ruth Bock
1923 - 2020
Ruth Bock was born March 24, 1923 in Chicago to Robert and Katherine (nee Radwanski) Dillman and passed away Wednesday October 21, 2020 at Sunrise of Buffalo Grove. Ruth is survived by her children Judith K. Bock, William (Deborah) Bock, her grandchildren Gregory (Stephanie) Bock, Natalie (Bradley Bartos) Bock, and her 23 nieces and nephews, great Aunt, Great, great, Aunt and Great, great, great Aunt to many. Ruth is preceded in death by her husband Herman Bock, parents Robert and Katherine Dillman, and her 4 sisters Helen (Kenneth) Hildebrant, Marie (Leo) Naske, Dorothy (Harold) Haislet, Louise (Charles) Laymen. Funeral services are private. Memorials can be made in Ruth's name to the Alzheimer's Association at https://www.alz.org/. For information visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
