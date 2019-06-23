Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Ruth Bower
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
3:30 PM
Mather Place
2801 Old Glenview Rd
Wilmette, IL
View Map
Ruth Bower Obituary
Ruth Bower, nee Lande, age 104 of Mather Place, Wilmette. Beloved wife of the late Benjamin Franklin Bower. Ruth was the oldest resident of Mather Place and resided at Mather residences for over 20 years. Ruth was an avid baseball fan and was a big Chicago Cubs fan. Ruth was well known and loved by all.

A Celebration of Life will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Mather Place, 2801 Old Glenview Rd, Wilmette, IL 60091.

Info: 847 675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019
