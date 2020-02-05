|
Ruth Brown, age 88, of Chicago Ridge, IL passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Brown; loving mother of Barbara (Drew) Steinbach and Timothy (Suzanne) Brown; cherished grandmother of Reid, Brett and Emily. Visitation Thursday, February 6, 2020, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103rd St., Oak Lawn. Interment Private. For more information 708-636-1193 or visit www.blakelamboaklawn.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 5, 2020