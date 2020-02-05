Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1193
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Ruth Brown Obituary
Ruth Brown, age 88, of Chicago Ridge, IL passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Brown; loving mother of Barbara (Drew) Steinbach and Timothy (Suzanne) Brown; cherished grandmother of Reid, Brett and Emily. Visitation Thursday, February 6, 2020, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103rd St., Oak Lawn. Interment Private. For more information 708-636-1193 or visit www.blakelamboaklawn.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 5, 2020
