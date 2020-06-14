Ruth C. Chudacoff, nee Cohen. Beloved wife of the late Norman N. Chudacoff. Devoted mother of Roberta "Bonnie" (Paul) Keeshin and Bruce (Cindy) Chudacoff. Proud grandmother of Natalie Chudacoff (fiancé Brian) and Elyse (James) Deist. Dear sister of Leah (the late Donald) Lewis. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Formerly of Menomonie, WI and Highland Park, IL. Private graveside service Monday, 1:30 PM at Westlawn Cemetery in Norridge. The service will be livestreamed at www.chicagojewishfunerals.com and a recording of the service will also be available to view (approximately 2 hours after the scheduled service time) on the funeral home website as well. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 www.alz.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.