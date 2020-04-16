Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Ruth Cohen, age 85. Devoted daughter of the late Benjamin and Sarah Cohen; loving sister of the late Celeste (Eugene) Shedroff (her twin) and the late Dorothy Jones; dear aunt of Barbara (Gregory) Johnston, Jennette "Jennie" (Charles) Winters, Sandie Locklear, Dodie Bertram and June (Robert) Maher and great-nieces and nephews Alan and Nathan Johnston, Blake, Trevor and Gabriella Winters, David Bertram and the late Dorie Locklear. Private graveside services are necessary, however family and friends who can't attend can view the funeral at Ruth's webpage on www.mitzvahfunerals.com Friday April 17 at 2PM live, or any-time after the funeral. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 16, 2020
