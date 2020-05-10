In Loving Memory of Ruth D. "Connie" Fauth, nee Consoer. Beloved wife of the late Donald W. Loving mother of Bonny Bachewicz, Dr. Scott (Karen) Fauth and Todd (Mary Ellen) Fauth. Devoted grandmother of Jaime (Jim) Murray, Krissy (Marc) Eglitis, Matt, Tim and Luke Fauth. Cherished great-grandmother of Reilly and Marley. Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org, are appreciated. To offer condolences, please visit www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.