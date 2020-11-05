Ruth D. Marshall (nee Lyons), 95, passed away November 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frederick W. Marshall; loving mother of Frederick III (Bridget Moylan), Paul (Laurie), Susan (Edward) Belsan and John (Eva); proud grandmother of seven, great-grandmother of 15 and great-great-grandmother of 1. Visitation Saturday November 7, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael Church 310 S. Wheaton Ave. Wheaton, IL 60187. Interment St. Michael Cemetery Wheaton, IL. In lieu of flowers donations appreciated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 . Info @ www.williams-kampp.com
or (630) 668-0016.