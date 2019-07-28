Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toon Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4920 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-0408
For more information about
Ruth Felgenhauer
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Felgenhauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Dorothy Felgenhauer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Dorothy Felgenhauer Obituary
Ruth Dorothy Felgenhauer, age 88, a lifelong area resident. Loving mother of Lovuay Felgenhauer; beloved daughter of the late Edward and the late Freida Felgenhauer; dear sister of the late Louis, the late Loretta Saenz, the late Erwin and the late Eugene Felgenhauer. Ruth was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Hinsdale, IL and had been active in various Church groups. Visitation will be Monday July 29, 2019 from 5-9pm and Funeral Services Tuesday 10:30am at TOON Funeral Home 4920 Main Street Downers Grove, IL 60515. Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery Darien, IL. Memorials to JourneyCare Hospice. https://journeycare.org/ would be appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Toon Funeral Home - Downers Grove
Download Now