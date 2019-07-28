|
Ruth Dorothy Felgenhauer, age 88, a lifelong area resident. Loving mother of Lovuay Felgenhauer; beloved daughter of the late Edward and the late Freida Felgenhauer; dear sister of the late Louis, the late Loretta Saenz, the late Erwin and the late Eugene Felgenhauer. Ruth was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Hinsdale, IL and had been active in various Church groups. Visitation will be Monday July 29, 2019 from 5-9pm and Funeral Services Tuesday 10:30am at TOON Funeral Home 4920 Main Street Downers Grove, IL 60515. Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery Darien, IL. Memorials to JourneyCare Hospice. https://journeycare.org/ would be appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019