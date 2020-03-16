|
Ruth E. Burke, nee Wendt. Beloved wife of the late Thomas S. Burke. Loving mother of James W. Burke, John J. (Erin) Burke, Ret. C.P.D.-I.S.P., & and the late Thomas P. (Joan) Burke. Cherished grandmother of Keith (Adrienne), Peter, Kristin, John Joseph II, C.P.D. (Kirstie), Patrick (Anne), Elyse (Mike) & Austin. Fond great grandmother of 6. Dear sister of Suzanne (the late Dominic) Panarisi, the late Jeanne (Dee) Hayes, Fred (Eleanor) Wendt & Pat (Fred) Langston. Proud aunt of many. Resting at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. in Oak Lawn, where Services will take place Wednesday at 10:00 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 16, 2020