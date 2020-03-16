Home

Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map

Ruth E. Burke

Ruth E. Burke Obituary
Ruth E. Burke, nee Wendt. Beloved wife of the late Thomas S. Burke. Loving mother of James W. Burke, John J. (Erin) Burke, Ret. C.P.D.-I.S.P., & and the late Thomas P. (Joan) Burke. Cherished grandmother of Keith (Adrienne), Peter, Kristin, John Joseph II, C.P.D. (Kirstie), Patrick (Anne), Elyse (Mike) & Austin. Fond great grandmother of 6. Dear sister of Suzanne (the late Dominic) Panarisi, the late Jeanne (Dee) Hayes, Fred (Eleanor) Wendt & Pat (Fred) Langston. Proud aunt of many. Resting at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. in Oak Lawn, where Services will take place Wednesday at 10:00 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 16, 2020
