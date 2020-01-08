|
|
Ruth E. Dube, nee Mareska, of Lexington Square, Elmhurst and longtime resident of Westchester, age 97. Beloved wife of the late Jerry Dube; loving sister of the late Edwin Mareska, Eleanor Simanek, Joseph Mareska and Harold Mareska; proud aunt of Chuck Simanek, John Mareska, Bill Mareska and the late Vivian Smircek and the late Joseph Simanek. Private Interment at Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery. Memorials would be appreciated to Hinsdale Humane Society (www.hinsdalehumanesociety.org). Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 8, 2020