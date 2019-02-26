Born September 22, 1921 went to be with her beloved Johnny on February 18, 2019. Married John P. Simone (deceased) on January 10, 1942. She is survived by her loving daughters Diane (Gary) Seymour of McHenry, IL and Donna J. Simone of Highlands Ranch, CO. Also surviving are her nieces Louise Bultman of Des Plaines and Joanne Herold of Midlothian and nephew Harold (Carole) Ulmer of Sun Lakes AZ. Predeceasing her were her husband John and her half-brother Emil Ulmer.Ruth was a quiet, but determined, fiercely independent and feisty woman. After John's death she raised her daughters to the best of her ability. She was a dedicated and loyal employee and always did her best. Her wry sense of humor showed more often as she aged. Volunteering at Save-A-Pet for many years, she loved the cats and caring for them. No one could find a better friend than Ruth.We wish to thank the caregivers from First Light in McHenry and Journey Care Hospice for their kind and loving care of Ruth. A visitation will be held Wednesday, February 27 from 10 am to 12 pm at Colonial Funeral Home 591 Ridgeview Dr, McHenry, IL followed by a service at 12:30pm at Zion Lutheran Church, 4206 W. Elm St. McHenry. Interment will be private. Memorials can be made to Save-A-Pet (Grayslake, IL) or Journey Care of Barrington Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary