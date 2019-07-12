Ruth Youngquist Edelmann, 98, of Newburgh, Indiana, formerly of Elmhurst, Illinois, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Woodlands Living Center in Newburgh, Indiana.



Ruth was born in Chicago, Illinois on May 8, 1921 to the late Gustav and Anna (Beckman) Youngquist. She graduated from Lindblom High School, received her R.N. from Evangelical Hospital School of Nursing and went on to receive her B.S. from Loyola University. Ruth worked as a visiting nurse for Western Electric and then for VA Hospitals. During the Vietnam War she cared for many injured war veterans. Ruth retired from Hines VA as a nursing supervisor after 25 yrs of service. She was a founding member of Westchester Community Church, a member of the American Daughters of Sweden and a life member of NARFE. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.



Ruth is survived by her daughter, Doris Phillips (Price) of Newburgh, IN; grandchildren, Diana Winchester (Lee), Collin Phillips and Eric Phillips (Lacie); great-grandchildren, Jordan Winchester and Corinne and Jayce Phillips; and by many loving nieces and nephews.



Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Herbert M. Edelmann in 2009; by her parents; and by her brother, C. Harry Youngquist.



Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Westchester Community Church, 1840 Westchester Blvd., Westchester, IL 60154 with Pastor Joe Mills officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Chicago, IL.



Friends may visit from 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at HURSEN FUNERAL HOME, 4001 Roosevelt Rd., Hillside, IL 60162.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Westchester Community Church.



The family would like to thank the staff at Woodlands Living Center for their compassionate care.



Funeral info: 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 12, 2019