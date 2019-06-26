Ruth Elizabeth Strom, age 89, a longtime Hobart resident, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019. She was born in Grand Rapids, MI on July 1, 1929. Ruth was a devoted member of First United Pentecostal Church of Hobart, an avid baker, loved to crochet, and was a Precinct Committee Woman and volunteered at St. Mary's Hospital as a Pink Lady for many years.



She was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years-Gregory Strom; parents-Arnet and Hazel Carlson; son-Stephen Strom; grandson-Michael Strom; sister-Janet Larson. Ruth is survived by her daughter-Betsy Riley; sons-Tim (Darlene) Strom, David Strom; grandchildren-Angela (Craig) Brooker, Jamie (Brian) Thompson, Joshua (Christi) Strom, Josleyn (Tim) Stewart, Christopher Strom; great grandchildren-Cole, Jake and Gage, Noah, Isaac, and Isabelle, Hannah, Ean, Elijah, and Simeon; brother-in-law-Donald Larson; and her extended First Church family.



Friends may visit with Ruth's family on Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 3-8:00 p.m. at Burns Funeral Home, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart and on Friday, June 28, 2019, DIRECTLY at church from 9-10:00 a.m. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 28, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at First Church, 939 South Wisconsin Street, Hobart. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the First Church Building Fund would be appreciated. www.burnsfuneral.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary