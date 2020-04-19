|
Ruth Ellis, the fourth child of Walter Jake Ellis and Maybelle Duske Ellis, was born on October 23, 1934 in Wooddale, Illinois. She passed away from natural causes on April 1, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Omer Frank Ellis, and her sister, Jean Ellis Helsper. She is survived by her sister Betty Ellis Helsper of Schaumburg, Illinois and her brother, Walter James Ellis of Marcell, Minnesota. She graduated from York High School in Elmhurst, Illinois, and attended the University of Indiana in Bloomington. She then embarked on a glorious career in the business world. She was hired in 1968 as an executive secretary at the National Institute of Real Estate Brokers in Chicago. Her skills were quickly recognized, and she advanced year by year and when she retired in 1998, she held the title of Vice President. Ruth was loved by all who knew her. She never married, but had a million friends. Who will ever forget Ruth's gorgeous strawberry blonde hair, her radiant smile, her great sense of humor, and her laugh, which could be heard across any room? She adored her parents, her siblings, and her many nieces and nephews who counted on her wide world view and unconditional love and support. After retiring, Ruth moved to Mesa, Arizona and for years, resided at Las Palmas Grande in a beautiful home. She spent her time playing many games of Scrabble and Mah Jongg, reading hundreds of books and socializing with her many Arizona friends. If you wanted to know what was worth watching on TV, you just called Ruthie! She loved watching golf although she was unable to play the game herself.
At the time of her death, Ruth was residing at Emerald Grove in Mesa and was under hospice care. Her remains were cremated and sent directly to Mt Emblem Cemetery in Elmhurst Illinois. She will be interred in the family plot where her parents, Walter and Maybelle and her maternal grandmother, Nettie Duske, are buried. Her gravestone will read (following Ruth's explicit instructions) as follows:
RUTH SHIRLEY ELLIS
b 10/34 d 04/20
AN UNCLAIMED JEWEL
Contributions may be sent in Ruth's memory to the .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020