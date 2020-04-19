Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1193
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Vesely
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Evelyn Vesely


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Evelyn Vesely Obituary
Ruth Evelyn Vesely (nee Bricknell), born May 2, 1921, passed away on April 15, 2020. Affectionately known as "Boots," Ruth was a longtime resident of Oak Lawn, IL, and most recently of Willow Falls Assisted Living in Crest Hill, IL. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Frank J. Vesely, daughter Sharon Jean Vesely, parents Jess E. and Bess (Hrdlicka) Bricknell, siblings Bernice (Fred) Robishaw, Jesse (Mitzi) Bricknell, Jeanette (Tom) Landvogt, brothers-in-law John (Josephine) Vesely and James (Pauline) Vesely, and sister-in-law Rose (Eugene) Lake. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, their children and grandchildren. Arrangements under the care of Blake-Lamb Funeral Home Info 708-636-1193 or www.blakelamboaklawn.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
Download Now