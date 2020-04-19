|
Ruth Evelyn Vesely (nee Bricknell), born May 2, 1921, passed away on April 15, 2020. Affectionately known as "Boots," Ruth was a longtime resident of Oak Lawn, IL, and most recently of Willow Falls Assisted Living in Crest Hill, IL. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Frank J. Vesely, daughter Sharon Jean Vesely, parents Jess E. and Bess (Hrdlicka) Bricknell, siblings Bernice (Fred) Robishaw, Jesse (Mitzi) Bricknell, Jeanette (Tom) Landvogt, brothers-in-law John (Josephine) Vesely and James (Pauline) Vesely, and sister-in-law Rose (Eugene) Lake. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, their children and grandchildren. Arrangements under the care of Blake-Lamb Funeral Home Info 708-636-1193 or www.blakelamboaklawn.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020