Ruth Fina, (nee Layton). Beloved wife of the late Anthony. Loving mother of James A. (Sharon), John M., Stephan B. (Robin), Frances (James) Beers and Katherine; loving grandmother of 11; great-grandmother of 9. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, January 10th, 2020 from 3:00 until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge. Funeral Saturday, beginning at the funeral home at 9:00 a.m. and will then proceed to St. Beatrice Church in Schiller Park for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Hillside, Il.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020