Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Beatrice Church
Schiller Park, IL
Resources
Ruth Fina Obituary
Ruth Fina, (nee Layton). Beloved wife of the late Anthony. Loving mother of James A. (Sharon), John M., Stephan B. (Robin), Frances (James) Beers and Katherine; loving grandmother of 11; great-grandmother of 9. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, January 10th, 2020 from 3:00 until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge. Funeral Saturday, beginning at the funeral home at 9:00 a.m. and will then proceed to St. Beatrice Church in Schiller Park for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Hillside, Il.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020
