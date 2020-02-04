Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
12:15 PM
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Frank
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Frank

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Frank Obituary
Ruth M. Frank, nee Fischman, passed away peacefully at the age of 91 following a full and meaningful life. After graduating from Senn High School and a short steamy courtship, she and her newly wedded husband, Burton "Bud", relocated to Champaign, IL. The couple returned to Chicago and eventually moved to Riverwoods, IL, where they raised their family. She and Bud enjoyed most the innumerable occasions of good food, drink, and lively conversation with family and their many friends. Ruth had a young, ebullient, and infectious personality, even when her aging body began to fail. She was an inspiration to her family and friends and will be missed deeply. Ruth follows her husband, Bud, and sister, Louise (Honey Lou). She is survived by her children, Hathy (Steve) Foster, Larry (Merry), Paul (Darla), and Doug (Eleanor); grandchildren, Katie (Pat), Melissa, Rachel, Breanna, Dan, Maggie, and Evan; great-grandchildren, Harper and Carter; many nieces and nephews. Memorial service Wednesday 12:15 p.m. at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Rd, Arlington Heights. Donations in her memory may be made to Highland Park Community Early Learning Center, 640 Ridge Rd, Highland Park, IL 60035 (hpcommunity.org). For information or to leave condolences: 847.255.3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now