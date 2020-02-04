|
|
Ruth M. Frank, nee Fischman, passed away peacefully at the age of 91 following a full and meaningful life. After graduating from Senn High School and a short steamy courtship, she and her newly wedded husband, Burton "Bud", relocated to Champaign, IL. The couple returned to Chicago and eventually moved to Riverwoods, IL, where they raised their family. She and Bud enjoyed most the innumerable occasions of good food, drink, and lively conversation with family and their many friends. Ruth had a young, ebullient, and infectious personality, even when her aging body began to fail. She was an inspiration to her family and friends and will be missed deeply. Ruth follows her husband, Bud, and sister, Louise (Honey Lou). She is survived by her children, Hathy (Steve) Foster, Larry (Merry), Paul (Darla), and Doug (Eleanor); grandchildren, Katie (Pat), Melissa, Rachel, Breanna, Dan, Maggie, and Evan; great-grandchildren, Harper and Carter; many nieces and nephews. Memorial service Wednesday 12:15 p.m. at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Rd, Arlington Heights. Donations in her memory may be made to Highland Park Community Early Learning Center, 640 Ridge Rd, Highland Park, IL 60035 (hpcommunity.org). For information or to leave condolences: 847.255.3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 4, 2020