Ruth Kligerman (nee Goldflies) passed away on August 12, 2019. Wife of the late Herb Kligerman, mother of Gail Straus (John), Joel (Patty), and Beth Kligerman. Loving grandmother of Becky Straus (Casey Filice), Sam Kligerman (Annette Fearnot), Jack Kligerman (Vicki Vepari). Great grandmother of Forest, Reid, Noelle, and Autumn. Open house in remembrance of Ruth on Thursday 8/15 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at Joel's home (601 Mulberry Place, HIghland Park). Gifts in memorial made be made to the IMD Guest House (imdguesthouse.org).
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 14, 2019
