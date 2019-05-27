|
|
Ruth Gordon, nee Levy, 93; beloved wife of the late Jerry for 72 wonderful years; loving mother of Jeff (Barb) Gordon, Dan (Judy) Gordon, Janice (Marty) Sobelman and Diane (Dean) Shaw; cherished grandmother of Laura (Brian) Golden, Marcy (Pete) Knysz, Alana (Nimi) Levine and Rachel (Greg) Rosenfeld, Darren and Alex Gordon; adored great grandmother of Gabe, Sam and Noah Golden, Jorie and Rena Knysz, Kol Levine, Ryan and Reese Rosenfeld; devoted daughter of the late Rebecca Levy; dear sister of Leona Foldi and the late Sylvia Levy; treasured aunt of David and Nancy Foldi, Gina Schneider and Steven Penn. Chapel services Tuesday 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to ASPCA or Breast Cancer Research Foundation. For information and condolences 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
