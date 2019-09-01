Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
Ruth Buhai, nee Hirschfield, 91, former First Lady of Highland Park; beloved wife of the late Mayor Robert Buhai; loving mother of Betsy (Charles) Zeifman, Barbara Buhai (Stephen Katz), and Liz (George) Buhai-Jacobus; cherished grandma of Becca (David) Jenkins, Coby (Seyoung) Zeifman, Amy (Vince) Portacci, Nathaniel Katz (fiancee Karen Feltman), Lily Katz, Sarah and Samantha Buhai-Jacobus; proud great-grandmother of Olive Portacci, Elliot Jenkins, and 2 great-granddaughters to be; dear sister of Martin Hirschfield; admired aunt of many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Civic activist, avid volunteer, and dedicated teacher for over 25 years, Ruth was passionate about politics, social causes, and improving her community. She was a 55 year member of the League of Women Voters and a pioneer for women's rights. Above all, Ruth was devoted to her family and friends and touched so many lives. A memorial service will be held Monday, Sept. 2, 11 AM, at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Highland Park Library Ruth Buhai Memorial Fund, https://hplibrary.org/support-library, the Chicago Botanic Garden, www.chicagobotanic.org, or the League of Women Voters, www.lwv.org. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 1 to Sept. 5, 2019
