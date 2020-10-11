Ruth H. Kohlin (nee Bourdage) age 85, passed away on October 8, 2020. Beloved wife of Carl. Loving mother of David (Marilyn), Sue and Carol (David) Eichorst. Cherished grandmother of Daniel (Maggie) Kohlin, Diane (Miles) Venere, Kaitlyn Eichorst, Carina Eichorst and Kayla Kohlin. Dear sister of Henry (Janet) Bourdage. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 3:00 until time of memorial service at 7:30 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge. Interment will be private. For Covid-19 protocol visit www.cumberlandchapels.com
