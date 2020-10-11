1/
Ruth H. (Bourdage) Kohlin
Ruth H. Kohlin (nee Bourdage) age 85, passed away on October 8, 2020. Beloved wife of Carl. Loving mother of David (Marilyn), Sue and Carol (David) Eichorst. Cherished grandmother of Daniel (Maggie) Kohlin, Diane (Miles) Venere, Kaitlyn Eichorst, Carina Eichorst and Kayla Kohlin. Dear sister of Henry (Janet) Bourdage. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 3:00 until time of memorial service at 7:30 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge. Interment will be private. For Covid-19 protocol visit www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
03:00 - 07:30 PM
Cumberland Chapels
OCT
15
Memorial service
07:30 PM
Cumberland Chapels
Funeral services provided by
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
October 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cumberland Chapels
