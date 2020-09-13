1/
Ruth H. Laux
Ruth H Laux, nee Panzel, of Oak Park, Illinois, passed quietly from this Earth on September 7 at the age of 89. She is survived by her former husband, Dean Laux, and by three children: Dennis (Janice) Laux; Dianne Laux; and Debra (Vitaliy) Muraiti; by grandchildren Emily (Ian) Marcheschi; Alyson (Will) Sandwick; Victoria, Alexandra, and Elizabeth Muraiti; and by one great-grandson, Ezra Marcheschi. Ruth was deeply loved by her family and for them she will always be "die Allerliebste". Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Ruth's memory to the Chicago Botanic Garden (chicagobotanic.org) or to the Morton Arboretum (mortonarb.org).Info: drechslerbrownwilliams.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
