Ruth H Laux, nee Panzel, of Oak Park, Illinois, passed quietly from this Earth on September 7 at the age of 89. She is survived by her former husband, Dean Laux, and by three children: Dennis (Janice) Laux; Dianne Laux; and Debra (Vitaliy) Muraiti; by grandchildren Emily (Ian) Marcheschi; Alyson (Will) Sandwick; Victoria, Alexandra, and Elizabeth Muraiti; and by one great-grandson, Ezra Marcheschi. Ruth was deeply loved by her family and for them she will always be "die Allerliebste". Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Ruth's memory to the Chicago Botanic Garden (chicagobotanic.org
) or to the Morton Arboretum (mortonarb.org
).Info: drechslerbrownwilliams.com