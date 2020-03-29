Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Ruth H. Ruda


1924 - 2020
Ruth H. Ruda Obituary
Ruth H Ruda (nee Slabon), was born May 2,1924 and peacefully passed away March 25, 2020 at Tabor Hills Healthcare in the presence of loved ones. Ruth was the beloved wife of Joseph Ruda. They were married for 45 years. She was the loving mother of Michael (Linda) Ruda and Sandra (Martin) Slusarz; cherished grandmother of Michael (Megan) Ruda, Christine (Ryan) Anderson, Brian (Ann) Slusarz, and Kevin (Reena) Slusarz; great grandmother of Brenna, Evelyn, Anay, Peter, Neil, and Estelle; sister of Elmer (Mildred) Slabon; aunt of Linda (Toni Tollerud) Slabon, Wayne Slabon, and Lisa (Bret) Miller. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, brother and his wife, and nephew.

Ruth will be remembered as being loving, devoted to her family, and a sunny disposition. She loved to talk to everyone who crossed her path and she made them smile. She lived her whole life in the Chicagoland area. Growing up in Chicago. Raising a family in Cicero. And, then spent the rest of her life in the western suburbs.

Private cremation and funeral arrangements are being made with Woodlawn Funeral Home Forest Park, IL. Memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Please visit www.woodlawnchicago.com or call 708-442-8500 for any updates.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020
