Ruth H. Singer nee Horwitt, 82. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Donald H. Singer. Loving mother of Karen Singer, Michael Singer, and Jonathan (Dina Grinshpun) Singer. Proud grandmother of Sophie, Maya, Benjamin, and Moses. Dear sister of Mary (Sam) Goldman.Fond aunt of Laurie (Rick) Clayton and Rebecca (Hank) Hughes. Services Friday, 10:00 am at Beth Emet – The Free Synagogue, 1224 W. Dempster Street, Evanston. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the American Liver Foundation Great Lakes Division, 332 South Michigan Ave., 9th Floor, Chicago, IL 60604 www.liverfoundation.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 27, 2019