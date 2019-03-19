Home

A Memorial Visitation for Ruth Helen Hestrup (nee Poetsch), 83, of Palatine will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 3:00 PM – 9:00 PM with a Prayer Service at 6:30 PM at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Hwy., Palatine. Interment will be private. Ruth was born on May 30, 1935 died peacefully on Saturday, March 16, 2019. She is survived by her daughter; Jennifer Hestrup, grandchildren; Carter Santos, James Webb, Brittany (Joe) Gremal and Stephanie Rudolph, great grandchildren; Joey, Joshua, Colin and Violet Gremal, brother; Elmer Poetsch, and sister; Doris King. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Edward, parents; Marie and John Poetsch, three children; James (Janice) Hestrup, Charles Hestrup and Becky Hestrup. Ruth looked forward to her daily newspaper to work her crossword puzzles and Jumble. She was an avid reader and loved walking to the library daily when she was able. Ruth was a caring, generous and touched many lives with love. For Info. 847-358-7411 or www.ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 19, 2019
