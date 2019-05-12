|
|
Ruth Irene Klouthis, 92, of Morton Grove, beloved wife of the late Raymond Fletcher; loving mother of Jeanette (Ramiro) Martinez, Joyce (Sam) Chiovari, Joan Ceisel (George Petruzzello), John (Helen), Janice (Drew) Hutchinson, and Julie Castro (fiance Bill Brown); dear grandmother of 23; cherished great grandmother of 15. Visitation at Simkins Funeral Home 6251 Dempster St. Morton Grove, IL 60053 Thursday, May 16th from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral service at Jerusalem Lutheran Church 6218 Capulina Ave. Morton Grove, IL 60053 Saturday, May 18th at 11:00 a.m. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com. (847) 965-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019