Ruth "Dee" I. Pink, née Mills, formerly of Lyons, Lemont and Joliet, IL, passed away September 6 in Houston, TX. Devoted daughter of the late Ruth G. and Harry K. Mills. In addition, she is preceded in death by William "Bill" Pink and dear brother Harold (the late Nancy) Mills. Loving mother of Carol (Orville Holts) Lehr, William "Bill" (Karen) Pink and Janice (John) Johnson. Proud grandmother of Paul (Jennifer) Macadlo and Neil (Shar) Macadlo, Keri Pink, Kristin (John Pellegrino) Pink, Kyle (fiancé Jenna Gordillo) Pink, Ryan (Chenise) Johnson and Dr. Colleen (John) Skay. Great grandmother of Tyler and Connor Macadlo, Alara and Everly Johnson, Hazel Pellegrino, Evelyn, Jack, Beatrice and Lucille Skay. Her greatest pleasure was to spend time with her family who she loved dearly. A private family service will be held in the future.





