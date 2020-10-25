1/
Ruth J. Records
1926 - 2020
Ruth J. Records, 94, Lake Mills, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

Born on March 23, 1926 in Cambridge, WI, daughter of the late Alfred and Doris (Olsen) Axt.

She studied at the Moody Bible Institute of Chicago, earned her Art Education degree from the UW in Milwaukee, and her Master's in Environmental Geology from Northeastern Illinois University. Ruth and husband, Lee Records raised their family at Camp Reinberg in Palatine, IL beginning in 1956, later moved to Pleasant Valley Education Center in Woodstock, Illinois. They retired in 1991 to Lake Mills Wisconsin.

Survivors include her three daughters, Mary Sue (Thomas) Wheeler of Lake Mills, Sarah L. (Robert) Vogel of Acworth, NH, Andrea J. Records of Fort Atkinson; three granddaughters, Caitlin Wheeler, Rebecca Vogel, Margaret Vogel; one brother, Paul Axt of Boalsburg, PA; other relatives and friends. Also preceded in death by a brother, Daniel Axt and her husband, Lee.

Due to the current pandemic, private family memorial services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to The UCC Church of Lake Mills or the Jefferson County Humane Society.

www.claussenfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
