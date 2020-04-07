|
Ruth J. Stachurski, nee Erzig, 91, beloved wife of the late Peter Stachurski; devoted mother of James (Barbara); proud grandmother of Lauren (Michael) Neville; Andrew and Mitchell Stachurski; great-grandmother of Jackson Neville; loving sister of William (the late Connie) and late Elaine (the late John) Braeckman; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Interment Private Fairview Memorial Park, Northlake, IL. Arrangements entrusted to Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home. Info. 630-941-5860.
