Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home
17w201 Roosevelt Road
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181
(630) 941-5860
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Stahurski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth J. Stahurski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth J. Stahurski Obituary
Ruth J. Stachurski, nee Erzig, 91, beloved wife of the late Peter Stachurski; devoted mother of James (Barbara); proud grandmother of Lauren (Michael) Neville; Andrew and Mitchell Stachurski; great-grandmother of Jackson Neville; loving sister of William (the late Connie) and late Elaine (the late John) Braeckman; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Interment Private Fairview Memorial Park, Northlake, IL. Arrangements entrusted to Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home. Info. 630-941-5860.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home
Download Now