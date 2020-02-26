Home

Services
Brust Funeral Home
135 South Main Street
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 629-0094
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Ridgewood Cemetery
Des Plaines, IL
View Map

Ruth J. Weise

Ruth J. Weise Obituary
Ruth J. Weise nee Geiger, age 97, of Lombard. Beloved wife of the late Edward S. Loving mother of Karen (Randy) King and James (Donna). Cherished grandmother of 6, Kimberly (Patrick) Failing, Keith (Crystal) King, Kyle (Elizabeth) King, Kaitlin (Alex) Teater, Caleb Weise and Trevor Weise. Great-grandmother of 7. Preceded by a brother, William Geiger and a sister, Katherine Geiger. Aunt and great-aunt of many. Graveside Service Friday 11 AM at Ridgewood Cemetery, Des Plaines. Please omit flowers. Info www.brustfuneralhome.com or call 888-629-0094.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 26, 2020
