Ruth K. Sorensen, 89, a longtime resident of Mt. Prospect, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Gunnar Sorensen; loving step-mother of Karen (Robert) Everett, Jeffrey (June) Sorensen, Nancy (the late Joseph) Reiss; cherished step-grandmother of Brittney and Courtney Everett, Ryan (Jill) Sorensen, Nicole (Frank) Holthouse, Katie (Andrew) Bazan, and Sherry Reiss; adoring step-great grandmother of Ellie, Lily, Graham, and Brynn. Loving cousin of Elaine Krueger and Marion Vierow. Ruth worked for 15 years at the First National Bank of Chicago. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed world travel with her husband Gunnar. She also cherished all of the friends and neighbors she had in Mt. Prospect.

Services are private. Interment Mount Olive Cemetery, Chicago.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's name to The Greater Chicago Food Depository, P.O. Box 74008557, Chicago, IL 60674-8557.

Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 30, 2020
