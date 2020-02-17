|
Ruth Kimberly Mayer of Lombard joined the angels on February 14, 2020. Beloved wife of James Herrero. Loving mother of Andrew (Meredith) Herrero, Christine Carrington, Barbara (Ellen) Hawk, James Jr. (Deborah) Herrero, and Mitchell (Sharon) Herrero. Grandmother of 7. Sister of Kathryn Ingels, Mark Mayer, John Mayer, and the late Don and Andy Mayer.
Born July 21, 1959, Ruth lived in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood until the family moved to Romeoville. Ruth found her way into the insurance industry and worked for a time at Prudential where she met Jim, the love of her life. They married in '86 and were in love for the rest of her life. Ruth was the matriarch of two families, hosting Christmas, Easter, and other gatherings to celebrate summer and fall. She loved taking the kids to kiddieland and State Farm trips, and so much more. She was the best Mom, Sister, Grandma, and Aunt anyone could ask for!
She spent most of her career as a State Farm (CLU) agent, starting her own agency in '92 in Downers Grove, earning many awards and accolades. She was not just a great boss, but she was also a friend, so much so that she is godmother to some of her employees' children.
Ruth was endlessly generous, even as a young teen. Her family thought she was missing one day when she had walked to a local hospital and volunteered as a candy striper! That spirit continued all her life. Even with her very busy career and family, she made time to volunteer at Holy Trinity Church in Lombard.
Ruth was loving, generous, fun, funny, accomplished, caring, kind, and spiritual. And she was The Boss. The way she made you feel and all she did for you, she did that for countless other people in every area of her life. She was a remarkable woman who was larger than life, and she will be missed forever.
Services at Chapel Hill Gardens, 17W201 E Roosevelt Rd, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
Visitation: Tuesday Feb 18, 3-9 pm
Farewell Service: Wednesday Feb 19, 11 am
