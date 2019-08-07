|
Ruth Krupp nee Rothstein, 96; beloved wife of the late Julius for 65 years; loving mother of Isabel (Paul) Langerman and Janice (James) Duplex; cherished grandmother of Audrey, Bradley and Daniel Langerman; fond sister of Lillian (the late Robert) Gortman, Leonard (Marcia) Rothstein and the late Dorothy (the late Morton) Gerber; many loving nieces and nephews. Graveside service Friday, 12:00 PM at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northshore Hospice, www.northshore.org. For information and to leave condolences: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 7, 2019