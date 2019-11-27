|
DeNardo, Ruth (nee Long) Age 91 Ruth passed away peacefully on Friday, November 22nd at her son's home in Orland Park surrounded by her loving family. She was a longtime resident of Orland Park & Dolton, IL. Beloved wife of the late William "Bill" DeNardo, Sr. Loving mother of Bill (Debbie), Judy (Michael) Sullivan, John (Dr. Cathleen McGovern), Susie (Brian) Walsh. Proud grandmother of Ryan DeNardo, Matthew Walsh and Shane DeNardo. Her greatest joy in life were her children and grandchildren. She had the heart of an angel and the soul of a warrior. She will be dearly missed. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Nellie Long, Brother Allen (Mildred) Long and three nephews, Allen Charles, Donald and Joseph. Visitation Friday 3-9 p.m. Funeral Saturday 8:45 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Michael Church, Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674-0001 www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 27, 2019