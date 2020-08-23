1/2
Ruth Lasky
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Lasky (nee Greenwald), age 88. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Harold J. Lasky. Devoted mother of Gary (Terry Winant) Lasky, Julie (Ernest Beck) Lasky and Andrew (Erin Fitzgerald) Lasky. Proud grandmother of Hannah, Shan and Eleanor. Dear sister of the late Marian Chapin. Respected aunt of dozens of nieces and nephews and their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. An exemplar of elegance through every decade of her life. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Greater Chicago Food Depository, 4100 W. Ann Lurie Place, Chicago, IL 60632 773-247-3663, www.chicagosfoodbank.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved