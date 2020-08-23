Ruth Lasky (nee Greenwald), age 88. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Harold J. Lasky. Devoted mother of Gary (Terry Winant) Lasky, Julie (Ernest Beck) Lasky and Andrew (Erin Fitzgerald) Lasky. Proud grandmother of Hannah, Shan and Eleanor. Dear sister of the late Marian Chapin. Respected aunt of dozens of nieces and nephews and their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. An exemplar of elegance through every decade of her life. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Greater Chicago Food Depository, 4100 W. Ann Lurie Place, Chicago, IL 60632 773-247-3663, www.chicagosfoodbank.org
. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com