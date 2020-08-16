Ruth Leeb nee Herz, 83. Beloved wife of the late Theodore Leeb. Loving mother of Jeffrey Leeb, Jacqueline (Peter) Allen and Bradley (Christine) Leeb. Proud grandmother of Molly, Jonathan, Benjamin, Abigail and Nathaniel. Dear sister of the late Margot (the late Richard) Ormos. Cherished companion of her dog, Rosey. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the chapel service and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL 60077, www.ilholocaustmuseum.org/
or any charity that benefits animals. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com